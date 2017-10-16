Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Has $14.11 Million Stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE JPM) opened at 95.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $338.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.64.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $25.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,350.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $902,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.24.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

