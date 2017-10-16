Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) opened at 50.50 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.90.
In other Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) news, CFO Lorie Tekorius sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $227,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anne Manning sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.
About Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The)
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.