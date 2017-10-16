Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) opened at 50.50 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Greenbrier Companies Inc. (The) alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/greenbrier-companies-inc-the-gbx-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

In other Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) news, CFO Lorie Tekorius sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $227,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anne Manning sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

About Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.