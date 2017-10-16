Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to announce sales of $35.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.25 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $34.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $35.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $141.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $153.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $144.18 million to $164.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC Inc. alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBDC. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/golub-capital-bdc-inc-gbdc-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-35-98-million.html.

In other news, Director William M. Iv Webster purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $92,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,048.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) opened at 18.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $20.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 96.24%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.