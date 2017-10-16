Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) Insider Acquires £154.71 in Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 9 shares of Go-Ahead Group plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,719 ($22.60) per share, for a total transaction of £154.71 ($203.41).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 10 shares of Go-Ahead Group plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($20.58) per share, for a total transaction of £156.50 ($205.76).

On Monday, August 14th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 8 shares of Go-Ahead Group plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,734 ($22.80) per share, for a total transaction of £138.72 ($182.38).

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON GOG) opened at 1701.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,679.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,753.45. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 729.98 million. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,442.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,344.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.91 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Go-Ahead Group plc’s previous dividend of $30.17. This represents a yield of 4.6%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOG shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Go-Ahead Group plc to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,882 ($24.74) to GBX 1,355 ($17.81) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Go-Ahead Group plc from GBX 1,925 ($25.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.98) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,425 ($31.88) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.87) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,910 ($25.11) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Go-Ahead Group plc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,973.89 ($25.95).

Go-Ahead Group plc Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc is a public transport provider. The Company is a bus operator in the United Kingdom both in and outside London. The Company operates through three segments: regional bus, London bus and rail. The regional bus segment comprises bus operations outside London. The London bus segment comprises bus operations in London under control of Transport for London (TfL), and rail replacement and other contracted services in London.

