Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lessened its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $171.00 price target on Home Depot, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at 164.47 on Monday. Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $166.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.12. The company has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 192.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $28.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $5,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,816,079.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $2,255,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,977.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,717 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,321. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot, Inc. (The)

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

