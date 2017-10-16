FY2017 EPS Estimates for TransUnion Lifted by Analyst (TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research report issued on Friday. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TransUnion’s FY2018 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) opened at 49.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.58. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

In related news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 902 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $40,977.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $700,666.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,734,177 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $626,278,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,108,242 shares of company stock worth $643,363,096. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TransUnion by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 62,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 67.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 88.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 64,594 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

