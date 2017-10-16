First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 18th. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.08 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (INBK) opened at 34.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $35.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

In other news, Chairman David B. Becker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $63,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Internet Bancorp stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.20% of First Internet Bancorp worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/first-internet-bancorp-inbk-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.