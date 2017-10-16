FinnCap Lowers Renold plc (RNO) to Hold

FinnCap cut shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 65 ($0.85).

Renold plc (RNO) opened at 45.49 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 102.54 million. Renold plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38.55 and a 52 week high of GBX 65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.05.

About Renold plc

Renold plc is engaged in delivering engineered and power transmission products and solutions across the world. The Company’s Chain segment manufactures and sells power transmission and conveyor chain and includes sales of torque transmission product through Chain National Sales Companies (NSCs). It has manufacturing sites in the United States, Germany, India, China, Malaysia and Australia.

