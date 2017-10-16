Financial Contrast: Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) versus Its Rivals

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ: PANL) is one of 15 public companies in the “Freight Trucking” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pangaea Logistics Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Freight Trucking” companies are owned by institutional investors. 86.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Freight Trucking” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $313.00 million $30.99 million 29.63 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Competitors $1.53 billion $229.92 million 29.01

Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pangaea Logistics Solutions. Pangaea Logistics Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Competitors 87 603 573 25 2.42

Pangaea Logistics Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $57.35, indicating a potential upside of 2,319.83%. As a group, “Freight Trucking” companies have a potential downside of 2.28%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0.88% 6.56% 3.14% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Competitors 5.03% 10.57% 5.41%

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions competitors beat Pangaea Logistics Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company services a range of industrial customers who require the transportation of a range of drybulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers by undertaking a set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning and technical vessel management. The Company uses a mix of owned and chartered-in motor vessels to transport over 18.3 million deadweight tons (dwt) of cargo to approximately 100 ports across the world, averaging over 40 vessels in service. The Company’s owned fleet includes eight Panamax drybulk carriers, four Supramax drybulk carriers and two Handymax drybulk carriers. Its vessels include Nordic Orion, Nordic Odyssey and Bulk Trident.

