Financial Analysis: Israel Chemicals Shs (ICL) versus Its Peers

Israel Chemicals Shs (NYSE: ICL) is one of 28 public companies in the “Agricultural Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Israel Chemicals Shs to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Israel Chemicals Shs has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Israel Chemicals Shs’ competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Israel Chemicals Shs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Israel Chemicals Shs -3.43% 13.55% 4.20% Israel Chemicals Shs Competitors -534.55% -17.04% -9.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Israel Chemicals Shs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Israel Chemicals Shs pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Israel Chemicals Shs pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Israel Chemicals Shs and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Israel Chemicals Shs 0 2 0 0 2.00 Israel Chemicals Shs Competitors 178 729 886 31 2.42

Israel Chemicals Shs currently has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 9.80%. As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Israel Chemicals Shs’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Israel Chemicals Shs is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Israel Chemicals Shs and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Israel Chemicals Shs $5.34 billion $924.80 million -29.60 Israel Chemicals Shs Competitors $3.75 billion $756.62 million 15.25

Israel Chemicals Shs has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Israel Chemicals Shs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Israel Chemicals Shs beats its competitors on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Israel Chemicals Shs Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers. It also manufactures compound fertilizers in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium; liquid fertilizers and soluble fertilizers in Spain; slow release and controlled release fertilizers in the Netherlands and the United States; and phosphate-based food additives for livestock in Turkey and Israel. In addition, the company produces bromine out of a solution that is created as a by-product of the potash production process in Sodom, as well as bromine-based products; chlorine-based products in Israel and the United States; and flame retardants and phosphorus based products, as well as extracts salt, magnesia, and chlorine from Dead Sea brine. Further, it purchases clean phosphoric acid and manufactures thermal phosphoric acids, which are used to manufacture downstream products and phosphate salts that are used as a raw material for manufacturing, food additives, hygiene products and flame retardants, and fire extinguishment products. It also manufactures phosphorous derivatives based on phosphorous; specialty products based on aluminum acids; and other raw materials. The company sells its products through marketing companies, agents, and distributors. Israel Chemicals Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

