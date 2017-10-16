Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) Stock Price

Headlines about PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) have trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) earned a daily sentiment score of 0.49 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3983902041782 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rafferty Capital Markets raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.26.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) opened at 133.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average is $125.20. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.95.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 9.17%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 36.63%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $3,048,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,613,074.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

