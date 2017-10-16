Farmers Capital Bank Corporation (FFKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:FFKT) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. Analysts expect Farmers Capital Bank Corporation to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.
Farmers Capital Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:FFKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Farmers Capital Bank Corporation had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, analysts expect Farmers Capital Bank Corporation to post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.46 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Farmers Capital Bank Corporation (FFKT) opened at 43.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $323.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. Farmers Capital Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $44.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Farmers Capital Bank Corporation’s payout ratio is 20.41%.
In other news, CEO Lloyd C. Hillard, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.89 per share, with a total value of $36,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FFKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers Capital Bank Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Farmers Capital Bank Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.
About Farmers Capital Bank Corporation
Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Capital Bank Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Capital Bank Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.