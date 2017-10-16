Beaufort Securities assumed coverage on shares of Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on the stock.

Shares of Falanx Group (LON:FLX) opened at 7.60 on Friday. Falanx Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.38 and a 12 month high of GBX 10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.20. The company’s market cap is GBX 9.56 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Falanx Group Ltd (FLX) Research Coverage Started at Beaufort Securities” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/falanx-group-ltd-flx-research-coverage-started-at-beaufort-securities.html.

In related news, insider Mike Read bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,721.27).

About Falanx Group

Falanx Group Limited provides cyber defense and intelligence services. The Company’s segments include Intelligence, Resilience, Cyber and Other. Its business divisions include Falanx Cyber Defence and Falanx Intelligence. The Falanx Cyber Defence division provides cloud-based cyber defense services to government and commercial organizations.

