Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (FMSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FMSA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,465,734 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 38,178,322 shares. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,247,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings (FMSA) opened at 4.55 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02 billion. Fairmount Santrol Holdings has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

Get Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. alerts:

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.16 million. Fairmount Santrol Holdings had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fairmount Santrol Holdings will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMSA. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 1,014.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

FMSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Johnson Rice cut Fairmount Santrol Holdings from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim cut Fairmount Santrol Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Northcoast Research raised Fairmount Santrol Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Howard Weil reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fairmount Santrol Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (FMSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/fairmount-santrol-holdings-inc-fmsa-sees-large-drop-in-short-interest.html.

About Fairmount Santrol Holdings

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.