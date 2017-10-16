EXFO’s (EXFO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

EXFO Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $5.25 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EXFO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get EXFO Inc alerts:

Shares of EXFO (EXFO) opened at 4.15 on Monday. EXFO has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $227.04 million, a P/E ratio of 259.38 and a beta of 0.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/exfos-exfo-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EXFO by 11.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 162,510 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EXFO by 11.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in EXFO by 28.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 177,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides communications service providers (CSPs) and data center, cloud and Web-scale operators with field test, service assurance and analytics solutions to ensure the deployment, maintenance and management of physical, virtual, fixed and mobile networks. It focuses on network infrastructures: fourth generation (4G)/long-term evolution (LTE), wireless backhaul, small cells and distributed antenna systems (DAS), 100G network upgrades and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH)/fiber-to-the-curb (FTTC)/fiber-to-the-node (FTTN) deployments.

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.