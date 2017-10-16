Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.
Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Enterprise Financial Services Corporation had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $53.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corporation to post $2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.99 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) opened at 42.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.86. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation’s payout ratio is 18.97%.
EFSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
In other Enterprise Financial Services Corporation news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $45,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,462.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Holmes bought 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,019.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,716 shares in the company, valued at $105,217.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Enterprise Financial Services Corporation
Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.
