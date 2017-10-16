Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) versus American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (MTGE) Head-To-Head Review

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) and American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out 121.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $35.93 million 5.31 $17.43 million $1.32 10.95 American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. $158.84 million 5.65 $101.67 million $2.22 8.83

American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.18%. American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is more favorable than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 44.93% 12.25% 1.18% American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. 104.38% 10.40% 1.77%

Summary

American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, EARN OP GP LLC and Ellington Residential Mortgage LP (the Operating Partnership). It specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets. It constructs and managing a portfolio consisting of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States Government agency or the United States Government-sponsored entity (Agency RMBS) and, to a lesser extent, RMBS backed by prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans (non-Agency RMBS). Its Agency RMBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) and to-be-announced mortgage pass-through certificates (TBAs). Its non-agency RMBS include investment grade and non-investment grade classes.

American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. Company Profile

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments. Agency RMBS includes residential mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) structured from residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), or by a United States Government agency, such as Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Non-agency securities include securities backed by residential mortgages that are not guaranteed by a GSE or the United States Government agency, and credit risk transfer securities (CRT). The Company’s manager is MTGE Management, LLC.

