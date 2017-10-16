Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

Shares of Elegant Hotels Group PLC (EHG) opened at 86.50 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 76.82 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.01. Elegant Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 62.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 97.50.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/elegant-hotels-group-plc-ehg-earns-buy-rating-from-liberum-capital.html.

About Elegant Hotels Group PLC

Elegant Hotels Group plc is a holding company. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries is the ownership and operation of hotels and restaurants on the island of Barbados. It owns and operates six freehold beachfront hotels and a beachfront restaurant in Barbados. Its hotels include Colony Club, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach and Waves.

Receive News & Ratings for Elegant Hotels Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elegant Hotels Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.