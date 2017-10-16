EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. EastGroup Properties has set its FY17 guidance at $4.19-4.27 EPS.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post $2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) opened at 92.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.99 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 108.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

