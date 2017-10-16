E I Du Pont De Nemours And (DD) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. E I Du Pont De Nemours And earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.9327690478032 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And (DD) opened at 83.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.79. E I Du Pont De Nemours And has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.76.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that E I Du Pont De Nemours And will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. BidaskClub downgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.47.

In other news, SVP Benito Cachinero sold 10,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $867,417.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

