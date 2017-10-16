Dover Corporation (DOV) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dover Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.9583158862217 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on Dover Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on Dover Corporation from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Dover Corporation (DOV) opened at 94.48 on Monday. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $95.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Dover Corporation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post $4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $2,176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,965,941.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover Corporation

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

