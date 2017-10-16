Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy Corporation in a research report issued on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Devon Energy Corporation alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Devon Energy Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price objective on Devon Energy Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Devon Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Devon Energy Corporation from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/devon-energy-corporation-dvn-to-post-q3-2017-earnings-of-0-36-per-share-seaport-global-securities-forecasts.html.

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) opened at 35.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.21. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Devon Energy Corporation had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Devon Energy Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 3,279.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,398,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,935,735,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy Corporation by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,823,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,432,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy Corporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,673,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,702,000 after acquiring an additional 265,179 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD lifted its position in Devon Energy Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 6,054,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,604,000 after acquiring an additional 75,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,955,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy Corporation news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $234,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

Devon Energy Corporation Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.