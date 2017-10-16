Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) PT Set at €14.50 by Macquarie

Macquarie set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. equinet AG set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS AG set a €18.20 ($21.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom AG currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.62 ($20.73).
Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) opened at 15.505 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of €72.39 billion and a PE ratio of 131.398. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52 week low of €14.05 and a 52 week high of €18.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.12.
About Deutsche Telekom AG
.
