Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Banced Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 17,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 6,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems Inc. alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/deroy-devereaux-private-investment-counsel-inc-has-274000-holdings-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

In related news, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $2,107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John T. Chambers sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $7,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 729,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,710,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 485,138 shares of company stock worth $15,347,574. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.