Danaher Corporation (DHR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Danaher Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.9733231950562 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) opened at 86.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.03. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $88.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.19.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Danaher Corporation had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Danaher Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

In other Danaher Corporation news, insider William King sold 7,458 shares of Danaher Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $618,790.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,787.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of Danaher Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $799,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,496 shares of company stock worth $5,916,223 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

