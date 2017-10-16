CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CVBF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/11/2017 – CVB Financial Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

10/6/2017 – CVB Financial Corporation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

10/2/2017 – CVB Financial Corporation was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2017 – CVB Financial Corporation was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/19/2017 – CVB Financial Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

9/5/2017 – CVB Financial Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

9/1/2017 – CVB Financial Corporation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ CVBF) opened at 23.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. CVB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. CVB Financial Corporation had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $81.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corporation will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. CVB Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In related news, Director Anna Kan acquired 4,660 shares of CVB Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

