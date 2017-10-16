CV Holdings Inc (NYSE:CBF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

CV Holdings (NYSE:CBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.11 million. On average, analysts expect CV Holdings to post $1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CV Holdings Inc alerts:

CV Holdings Inc (CBF) opened at 40.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 27.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. CV Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CV Holdings Inc (CBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/cv-holdings-inc-cbf-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBF. BidaskClub raised CV Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CV Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CV Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of CV Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $95,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CV Holdings Company Profile

Capital Bank Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank Corporation that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services, and ancillary financial services to individuals and businesses in the southeastern region of the United States. It offers various deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for CV Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.