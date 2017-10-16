Critical Survey: Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) & The Competition

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE: SQM) is one of 28 public companies in the “Agricultural Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sociedad Quimica y Minera to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sociedad Quimica y Minera and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sociedad Quimica y Minera 1 5 1 0 2.00 Sociedad Quimica y Minera Competitors 178 729 886 31 2.42

Sociedad Quimica y Minera presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.55%. As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 2.74%. Given Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sociedad Quimica y Minera has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera pays out 114.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Sociedad Quimica y Minera lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Sociedad Quimica y Minera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sociedad Quimica y Minera 16.28% 14.90% 8.05% Sociedad Quimica y Minera Competitors -534.55% -17.04% -9.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sociedad Quimica y Minera and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Sociedad Quimica y Minera $2.08 billion $845.92 million 46.43 Sociedad Quimica y Minera Competitors $3.75 billion $756.62 million 15.25

Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sociedad Quimica y Minera. Sociedad Quimica y Minera is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sociedad Quimica y Minera rivals beat Sociedad Quimica y Minera on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services. Specialty plant nutrients are fertilizers that enable farmers to improve yields and the quality of certain crops. Industrial chemicals have a range of applications in chemical processes, such as the manufacturing of glass and industrial nitrates. Iodine and its derivatives are used in the X-ray contrast media and biocides industries, among others. Lithium and its derivatives are used in batteries, greases and frits for production of ceramics. Potassium chloride is a commodity fertilizer that is produced and sold by the Company across the world.

