Critical Review: Evolent Health (EVH) and Its Peers

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Software & Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Evolent Health to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Evolent Health Inc alerts:

This table compares Evolent Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Evolent Health $361.53 million -$51.15 million -13.64 Evolent Health Competitors $376.98 million $34.79 million 8.39

Evolent Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Evolent Health. Evolent Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Evolent Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Evolent Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evolent Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolent Health -17.57% -6.44% -5.13% Evolent Health Competitors -18.12% -11.70% -2.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Evolent Health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolent Health 0 0 12 1 3.08 Evolent Health Competitors 72 394 769 11 2.58

Evolent Health currently has a consensus target price of $28.45, suggesting a potential upside of 72.45%. As a group, “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.05%. Given Evolent Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Evolent Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Evolent Health has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolent Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evolent Health beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc. is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models. The Company’s services include providing its customers, with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and comprehensive health plan administration services. Its value-based operations are empowered and supported by Identifi. Identifi is the Company’s technology platform that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.