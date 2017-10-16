Critical Comparison: Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG)

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FRGI) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) are both small-cap cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group -1.25% -3.48% -2.03% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group 3.73% 7.39% 4.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group 1 5 1 0 2.00 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.87%. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $18.10, indicating a potential upside of 41.96%. Given Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group is more favorable than Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group $701.79 million 0.64 $69.79 million ($0.72) -23.40 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group $356.76 million 0.76 $41.74 million $0.45 28.33

Fiesta Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group. Fiesta Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group beats Fiesta Restaurant Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns, operates and franchises two fast-casual restaurant brands, Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana through its subsidiaries Pollo Operations, Inc., and its subsidiaries, and Pollo Franchise, Inc., (collectively Pollo Tropical) and Taco Cabana, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively Taco Cabana). The Company operates through the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana segments. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer Caribbean menu items, featuring its bone-in chicken marinated in blend of tropical fruit juices and grilled over an open flame. The Company also offers catering for parties and corporate events. The Company’s Taco Cabana restaurants serves Mexican food, including flame-grilled steak and chicken fajitas served on sizzling iron skillets, quesadillas, hand-rolled flautas, enchiladas, burritos, tacos, fresh-made flour tortillas, customizable salads served in its Cabana Bowl, and its breakfast tacos.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. develops, owns and operates three contemporary, complementary restaurants: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House (Del Frisco’s), Sullivan’s Steakhouse (Sullivan’s) and Del Frisco’s Grille (the Grille). As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 53 restaurants in 24 states and the District of Columbia in the United States. The Company’s segments include Del Frisco’s, Sullivan’s and the Grille. Del Frisco’s is a steakhouse concept in the United States. The Del Frisco’s brand’s menu includes the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Prime grade, wet-aged steaks hand-cut at the time of order and a range of other offerings, including prime lamb, fresh seafood, and signature side dishes and desserts. Each restaurant has a sommelier to guide diners through a wine list. As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 12 Del Frisco’s steakhouses in nine states and the District of Columbia. Sullivan’s is a complementary concept to Del Frisco’s.

