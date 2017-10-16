Critical Comparison: Campbell Soup (CPB) and Amira Nature Foods (ANFI)

Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) and Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Campbell Soup pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Amira Nature Foods does not pay a dividend. Campbell Soup pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Campbell Soup and Amira Nature Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup 11.24% 59.84% 12.07% Amira Nature Foods N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Amira Nature Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Campbell Soup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amira Nature Foods has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Campbell Soup and Amira Nature Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup 4 7 0 0 1.64 Amira Nature Foods 0 1 1 0 2.50

Campbell Soup presently has a consensus price target of $51.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.30%. Amira Nature Foods has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Amira Nature Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amira Nature Foods is more favorable than Campbell Soup.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Campbell Soup and Amira Nature Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup $7.89 billion 1.76 $2.00 billion $2.89 15.98 Amira Nature Foods $551.88 million 0.40 $70.71 million N/A N/A

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Amira Nature Foods.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Amira Nature Foods on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses. The segment includes the products, such as Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans and dinner sauces; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages, and Campbell’s tomato juice. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment includes Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products; Arnott’s biscuits, and Kelsen cookies. The Campbell Fresh segment includes Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages and refrigerated salad dressings; Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips and tortilla chips, and the United States refrigerated soup business.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile

Amira Nature Foods Ltd is primarily engaged in the business of processing and selling packaged Indian specialty rice, primarily basmati rice and other food products. The Company sells Basmati rice and other specialty rice, under its Amira brand, as well as under other third-party brands. It also sells non-basmati rice. It has developed a line of Amira branded products to complement its packaged rice offerings, including edible oil, snacks, ready-to-heat meals and a line of organic product offerings. It is engaged in the institutional sale of bulk commodities to international and regional trading firms, which includes wheat, barley, legume, maize, sugar, soybean meal, onion, potato, millet and others. Its Amira branded product line includes Amira Pure Basmati Rice, Amira Indian Basmati Rice, Smoked Basmati Rice, Amira Khichdi Rice, Amira Navratan Mix and others. The Company’s third-party branded rice products include Euricom Brown Basmati Rice, Bonne Chance Long Grain Rice and others.

