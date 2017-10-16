Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.70.

Shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) opened at 44.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 2.66. Criteo has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.48%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Criteo will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, insider Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 9,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $471,238.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benoit Fouilland sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $635,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,500 shares of company stock worth $17,567,972. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,555,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,883,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,937,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,027,000 after buying an additional 868,634 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,876,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after buying an additional 563,682 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

