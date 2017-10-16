Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Siltronic AG (WAF)

Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WAF. Commerzbank Ag set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Siltronic AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Siltronic AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Siltronic AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of Siltronic AG (WAF) opened at 112.283 on Thursday. Siltronic AG has a 12 month low of €21.89 and a 12 month high of €112.28. The stock has a market cap of €3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.237. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €95.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.57.

