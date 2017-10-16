Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 215 ($2.83) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 230 ($3.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 172.35 ($2.27).

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK) opened at 207.1262 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 209.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.70. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 144.96 and a 12 month high of GBX 220.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.97 billion.

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

