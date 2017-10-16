Contrasting Hologic (HOLX) and ABAXIS (ABAX)

Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) and ABAXIS (NASDAQ:ABAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hologic and ABAXIS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hologic $2.98 billion 3.41 $1.01 billion $2.68 13.54 ABAXIS $227.78 million 4.57 $49.81 million $1.41 32.55

Hologic has higher revenue and earnings than ABAXIS. Hologic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABAXIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hologic has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABAXIS has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hologic and ABAXIS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hologic 0 4 9 0 2.69 ABAXIS 1 4 1 0 2.00

Hologic currently has a consensus target price of $47.77, indicating a potential upside of 31.67%. ABAXIS has a consensus target price of $48.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.94%. Given Hologic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hologic is more favorable than ABAXIS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Hologic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of ABAXIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Hologic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of ABAXIS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hologic and ABAXIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hologic 25.65% 23.18% 7.39% ABAXIS 14.12% 10.85% 9.44%

Dividends

ABAXIS pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hologic does not pay a dividend. ABAXIS pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hologic beats ABAXIS on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays. It offers viral load assays for the quantitation of Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) and Human Immunodeficiency Virus-1 (HIV-1). The Breast Health products include breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital mammography systems, computer-aided detection (CAD) and breast biopsy guidance systems. The GYN Surgical products include NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System and MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System. The Skeletal Health segment offers Discovery and Horizon X-ray bone densitometers and mini C-arm imaging systems.

About ABAXIS

Abaxis, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force. The Company’s segments are the medical market and the veterinary market. The Company’s medical market products include Piccolo chemistry analyzers and consumable products. The Company develops, manufactures and sells the Piccolo Xpress chemistry analyzer for use in human patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company’s veterinary market product offerings include VetScan chemistry analyzers and veterinary reagent discs, VetScan hematology instruments and related reagent kits, VetScan VSpro specialty analyzers and related consumables, VetScan i-STAT analyzers and related consumables and VetScan rapid tests.

