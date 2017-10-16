Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Capital One Financial Corporation reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Comstock Resources Inc. alerts:

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/comstock-resources-inc-crk-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Comstock Resources (CRK) traded up 2.33% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The stock’s market cap is $74.76 million. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $61.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post ($5.16) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,583,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 87,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 40.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 180,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 59.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 126,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 47,326 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s oil and gas operations are concentrated in Texas and Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.