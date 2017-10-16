Comparing Dynamic Materials Corp. (BOOM) & Its Competitors

Dynamic Materials Corp. (NASDAQ: BOOM) is one of 28 public companies in the “Steel” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dynamic Materials Corp. to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Dynamic Materials Corp. alerts:

86.0% of Dynamic Materials Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Steel” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Dynamic Materials Corp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Steel” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dynamic Materials Corp. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dynamic Materials Corp. pays out -14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Steel” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 60.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dynamic Materials Corp. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynamic Materials Corp. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dynamic Materials Corp. Competitors 289 835 946 29 2.34

Dynamic Materials Corp. presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.85%. As a group, “Steel” companies have a potential upside of 2.38%. Given Dynamic Materials Corp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynamic Materials Corp. is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynamic Materials Corp. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Dynamic Materials Corp. $162.88 million $7.00 million -31.49 Dynamic Materials Corp. Competitors $7.78 billion $1.01 billion 36.35

Dynamic Materials Corp.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dynamic Materials Corp.. Dynamic Materials Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Dynamic Materials Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynamic Materials Corp. -5.01% -6.38% -4.39% Dynamic Materials Corp. Competitors -1,550.78% 3.72% 2.27%

Volatility & Risk

Dynamic Materials Corp. has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Dynamic Materials Corp.’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynamic Materials Corp. competitors beat Dynamic Materials Corp. on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Dynamic Materials Corp. Company Profile

DMC Global Inc., formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation, is a diversified technology company. The Company operates a family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The Company’s businesses operate through an international network of manufacturing, distribution and sales facilities. The Company’s segments are NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment is engaged in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints. The DynaEnergetics segment manufactures, markets and sells oilfield perforating equipment and explosives, including detonating cords, detonators, bi-directional boosters and shaped charges, and seismic related explosives and accessories. It owns explosive metalworking and metallic processes, and registered trademarks, including Detaclad, Detacouple, EFTEK, ETJ 2000 and NOBELCLAD.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamic Materials Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamic Materials Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.