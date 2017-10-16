Commerzbank Ag Analysts Give K&S AG (SDF) a €27.50 Price Target

K&S AG (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective by analysts at Commerzbank Ag in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on K&S AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on K&S AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on K&S AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €20.40 ($24.00) target price on K&S AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S AG in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.91 ($25.77).

K&S AG (ETR SDF) opened at 20.721 on Monday. K&S AG has a 12 month low of €16.98 and a 12 month high of €24.93. The company has a market capitalization of €3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.061. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.11.

About K&S AG

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

