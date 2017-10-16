CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CNH Industrial NV earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.8011092503556 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ CNHI) opened at 11.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. CNH Industrial NV has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29.

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CNH Industrial NV had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of CNH Industrial NV in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

About CNH Industrial NV

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

