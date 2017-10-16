Cloud Peak Energy’s (CLD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:CLD) in a research report released on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $6.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

CLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloud Peak Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.29.

Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) opened at 3.66 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $274.98 million. Cloud Peak Energy has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Cloud Peak Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cloud Peak Energy will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,795,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 996,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,329,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 927,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,581,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 782,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 751,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 716,387 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River Basin (PRB). In the PRB, the Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine and the Spring Creek Mine. Its segments include Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities.

