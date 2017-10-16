Citigroup Inc. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hiscox Ltd (HSX)

Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.75) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSX. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hiscox to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,180 ($15.51) to GBX 1,305 ($17.16) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 840 ($11.04) to GBX 980 ($12.88) and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, July 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.43) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 1,380 ($18.14) price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,186.08 ($15.59).

Shares of Hiscox (HSX) opened at 1365.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.86 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,272.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,249.74. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 978.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,378.00.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,529.60 ($17,788.06).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Limited is a Bermuda-based insurer company. The Company is a holding company for subsidiaries involved in the business of insurance and reinsurance in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Guernsey, Europe and Asia. It operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re and Corporate Centre.

