CIBC Boosts Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH) Price Target to C$675.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (TSE:FFH) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$625.00 to C$675.00 in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings from C$700.00 to C$670.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings from C$525.00 to C$550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings from C$525.00 to C$550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$611.25.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd alerts:

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSE FFH) opened at 643.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $633.25 and its 200-day moving average is $603.89. Fairfax Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $547.95 and a 1-year high of $736.01. The stock’s market cap is $14.83 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/cibc-boosts-fairfax-financial-holdings-ltd-ffh-price-target-to-c675-00.html.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other segments. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and owns and operates premium dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.