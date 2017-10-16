Chevron Corporation (CVX) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX) opened at 119.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.87 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 billion. Chevron Corporation had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $135.00 price target on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In related news, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $4,329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $248,262.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,312 shares of company stock worth $8,008,343 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

