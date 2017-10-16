Charles Taylor PLC (CTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Charles Taylor PLC (LON:CTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 327 ($4.30) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Charles Taylor PLC to an “add” rating and set a GBX 312 ($4.10) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Charles Taylor PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Charles Taylor PLC (LON CTR) opened at 270.00 on Monday. Charles Taylor PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 201.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 315.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 183.65 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.35.

Charles Taylor PLC Company Profile

Charles Taylor plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of professional services to the insurance market. The Company operates through four segments: management services business, adjusting services business, insurance support services business and owned insurance companies business. The management services business segment provides mutual management service.

