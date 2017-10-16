Central Asia Metals Ltd (CAML) Insider Sells £24,393,512.50 in Stock

Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML) insider Kenges Rakishev sold 10,605,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.02), for a total value of £24,393,512.50 ($32,071,407.44).

Shares of Central Asia Metals Ltd (CAML) opened at 256.25 on Monday. Central Asia Metals Ltd has a one year low of GBX 180.00 and a one year high of GBX 263.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 285.87 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. FinnCap reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc is a mining and exploration company. The Company’s principal business activity is the production of copper cathode at its Kounrad operations in Kazakhstan. It also owns various exploration projects in Mongolia and holds interest in the copper tailings project in Chile. The Company operates through two segments, which consists of an SX-EW copper plant at Kounrad in Kazakhstan and the Copper Bay project in Chile.

