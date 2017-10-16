Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 17th. Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.66 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ CATY) opened at 40.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.31. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $41.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

