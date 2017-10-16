Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Capital Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Capital Trust had a net margin of 55.05% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Capital Trust to post $2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital Trust, Inc. (NYSE BXMT) opened at 31.46 on Monday. Capital Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.44%.

BXMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Capital Trust in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Capital Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes. The Company originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The Company’s business is focused on originating or acquiring senior, floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets primarily in the office, lodging, retail, residential and industrial sectors.

