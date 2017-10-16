Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Given New GBX 1,800 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,775 ($23.34) to GBX 1,800 ($23.67) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRBY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.98) price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.69) price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,715 ($22.55) to GBX 1,890 ($24.85) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,550 ($20.38) to GBX 1,600 ($21.04) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.98) price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group plc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,719.55 ($22.61).

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) opened at 1886.00 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 8.20 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,785.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,726.57. Burberry Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,360.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,908.00.

In related news, insider Christopher Bailey sold 174,050 shares of Burberry Group plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,797 ($23.63), for a total transaction of £3,127,678.50 ($4,112,120.04).

About Burberry Group plc

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

