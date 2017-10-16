Brady Corporation (BRC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) in a research note released on Friday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $36.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corporation increased their price objective on shares of Brady Corporation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brady Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brady Corporation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) opened at 38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.13. Brady Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91.

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Brady Corporation had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brady Corporation will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. This is a boost from Brady Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Brady Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,652,955.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady Corporation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brady Corporation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady Corporation

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

