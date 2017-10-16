BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Bombardier, Inc. (BBD.B)

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a C$3.30 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBD.B. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.79.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

